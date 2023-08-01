A Tuesday Night at the Cuthbert Brings Pop Rock Hits

On July 25, hit bands Train and Better than Ezra took the stage at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene giving the audience their greatest hits and even some classic beloved covers.

You might have thought you were at a comedy show with the way Better than Ezra, the opener and popular American rock band that started in the late ’80s, engaged with the audience by making jokes about being old and playfully dancing with bassist Tom Drummond and lead guitar and vocalist Keith Griffin. The balance of both was just what a Tuesday night audience needed to keep them excited about seeing one of their favorite bands.

Just before you thought you’d seen enough talent from Better than Ezra, drummer Michael Jerome took about two minutes to completely place the audience in a trance with a solo drum performance, which included multiple cowbells and fast-paced drumming.

The band performed songs like “Desperately Wanting” and “Good” all while getting the audience amped up before the headliner, Train, took the stage.

When Train entered, the entire audience took to its feet and began jumping up and down. Come to find out the lead guitarist, Taylor Locke, was a University of Oregon graduate who requested that free T-shirts with “Meet Virginia,” the title of the band’s 1998 debut single, be thrown out to the audience. The Duck-filled audience went wild.

Lead singer Pat Monahan sounds in person just like he does on the album’s recorded tracks and played all of the band’s hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Save Me San Francisco,” and “Drops of Jupiter” along with many others from the band’s lengthy list of radio hits. The band also played its newest single, “I Know.”

The whole concert had the audience both in tears at moments and dancing around with fellow pop music lovers at others.

The show ended with a cover of The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” leaving the audience wondering where the time went.

Train heads next to Montana, Idaho and Utah.

Future shows at the Cuthbert include Cake and Goo Goo Dolls. More info on the website.