I am a simple man and undoubtedly missing the obvious answer. But if a new Ems stadium could cost Eugene taxpayers as much as $100 million, why can’t taxpayers decide this question? Why is the Lane County Commission making this decision, instead of referring the issue to the voters?

Simpleton as I am, I suspect I do know the answer: the commission knows that the people of Eugene would likely turn this crushingly expensive proposition down.

Tim Baxter

Eugene

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP