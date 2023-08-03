Healthy food for cheap is hard to come by in Eugene, and the 86 Hunger Foundation is working to fix that. As a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger by supporting food security, 86 Hunger currently offers free plant-based meals and produce boxes to underserved communities made from rescued farmer’s market produce at its pop-up Free Market. The campaign has a goal of raising $18,000 to purchase a Free Food Truck. The truck is a 1953 Chevrolet step van that is fully licensed and operational as a Class C Food Truck. On its GoFundMe, 86 Hunger says, “Mobility issues, lack of reliable transportation and childcare needs are among the most commonly reported barriers for our guests in accessing nutritious meals in a safe and dignified way. That’s why we’ve created a plan for Lane County’s first free food truck.” The public can view the truck at noon August 5 at The Backyard Farmer where there will be a bake sale out of the truck to show the public what the vehicle will look like in action, while also fundraising for the campaign. The deadline for fundraising is August 15.

The public is invited to view 86 Hunger’s potential free food truck noon to 6 pm Saturday, August 5, at the Backyard Farmer, 501 Washington Street. Contribute to the campaign at GoFundMe.com/f/86hungertruck.

