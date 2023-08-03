Pagan Outreach

The Eugene Pagan community will be visible and having fun at Alton Baker Park once again for the annual Eugene Pagan Pride festival this Sunday, August 5 from 10:30am until 6 pm. The festival showcases a variety of performances including the “Enchanted Willow Dancers,” a comedy show, drag, aerial artists, a darkwave ensemble, and a harvest ritual. The park will also be filled with over 80 vendors and four food trucks throughout the day. Pagan Pride is free to the public but will be hosting a food drive. More at EugenePaganPride.org

Related