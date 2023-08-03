Pagan Outreach

Eugene’s Annual Pagan Pride has plenty of food and entertainment as it educates the community on diverse spiritual paths

EW-Extra by Emerson BradyPosted on

The Eugene Pagan community will be visible and having fun at Alton Baker Park once again for the annual Eugene Pagan Pride festival this Sunday, August 5 from 10:30am until 6 pm. The festival showcases a variety of performances including the “Enchanted Willow Dancers,” a comedy show, drag, aerial artists, a darkwave ensemble, and a harvest ritual. The park will also be filled with over 80 vendors and four food trucks throughout the day. Pagan Pride is free to the public but will be hosting a food drive. More at EugenePaganPride.org