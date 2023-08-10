It’s Time To Party With PRIDE!

The LGBTQ2SIA+ community and allies will be out in full force over the weekend — EugPRIDE in the Park is back, and it will be a party for all in the name of inclusiveness, love and pride. The festivities start Friday, August 11, when TransPonder hosts a Pre-Pride Party at Claim 52 Kitchen. On the morning of August 12, there is the EugPRIDE Festival rally and march, which starts at Kesey Square and ends at Alton Baker Park. The festival itself features a family zone, a clothing swap, vendors and exhibitors as well as entertainment on two stages. On the Community Stage, the morning lineup includes DJ Fallon Love, Jadesong, Lea Jones and Sketchy the Clown. Afternoon shows include poetry with Jalen Thompsen as well as entertainment from Fanny Ragburn’s Magic Queen, Amilia Nectar, comedy and ending with Just Dance with Kasondra. The Main Stage has music from Soromundi Lesbian Chorus, Joy Regime and the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus, dance from Elite Dance Company, two sets with DJ Club Neveau, comedy and drag shows galore, and those shows include late afternoon and early evening performances by Glamazons and Slutashia. If that were not enough, the EugPride After Party follows at WOW Hall with DJs as well as drag performances by Uranus, Augustine L. Élégance and Chainsaw.

The TransPonder Pre-Pride Party is 6 pm to 10 pm Friday, August 11, at Claim 52 Kitchen, 1203 Willamette Street. FREE. EugPride Festival’s rally and march begins at 9 am at Kesey Square, corner of Willamette Street and Broadway. EugPRIDE in the Park is 10 am to 7 pm Saturday, August 12, at Alton Baker Park. The EugPRIDE After Party is 8 pm to midnight Saturday, August 12, at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Avenue. $10 to $12.