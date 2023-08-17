From Neon To The Beach To Bling

When a layer of wildfire smoke erased any safe outdoor activity, the YMCA took note and postponed its August 16 Walk It Off With The Y. The Y hopes to resume the event August 23 (“Neon Beach Day” is the theme) and end the season August 30 in style with “Bling It On for our End of Summer Celebration,” both at Alton Baker Park. Kim Miller, the health and wellness director at the Y, says the Walk It Off program began a decade ago, sponsored by KMGE, 94.5 FM. The Y took over in 2021, just in time for people to reacquaint themselves to socializing after pandemic restrictions were lifted. “How do we walk off that lockdown mentality?” Miller notes. “It’s about meeting people outside our four walls.” The Walk It Off program has been a hit, Miller says, with 70 to 100 people participating each week. Miller adds that if wildfire smoke or excessive heat persists, everyone can check on Walk It Off’s status at the Y’s website (EugeneYMCA.org) or through the Y’s Facebook and Instagram.

The YMCA’s Walk It Off With The Y program is scheduled to resume 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 23, with “Neon Beach Day” at Alton Baker Park. The season’s final Walk It Off With The Y — “Bling It On for our End of Summer Celebration” — is 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 30, also at Alton Baker Park. FREE.

