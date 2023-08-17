Impressions And Interpretations Of Summer

If August’s wildfire smoke got you down, Eugene artist Margaret Plumb will remind you of Oregon’s gorgeous landscape. Plumb, a Northwest native who has called Eugene home since the early 1990s, is widely known for her bold and lively brushwork, and her artistic talents on full display through Sept. 1 at Emerald Art Center in Springfield. The Way I See It: Impressions and Interpretations by Margaret Plumb is a 46-piece exhibit of mostly plein air work which features farm landscapes and vineyards, country homes and old barns, lush produce and flower gardens, hiking trails and the Pacific Ocean. Plumb says most of the works were completed in the last year — a few are just off the easel, she adds — and that they were painted in one sitting, with only occasional adjustments in the studio. “I prefer a fresh, raw, sometimes unrefined look that captures the soul or essence of what I’m seeing,” she says in her artist statement. Also at Emerald Art Center through Sept. 1 is a photography exhibit by Barbora Bakalarova (Impressions) as well as a painting exhibit by Karen Hubbard (Flowers).

The Way I See It: Impressions and Interpretations by Margaret Plumb is on exhibit through Sept. 1 at Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.

