I would like to submit two nominations for consideration as 2023 Whoppers of the Year:

First, the Orange Man-Child’s statement that he is going to court on behalf of his supporters.

Second, the Oregon athletic director’s recent straight-faced claim that the department’s highest priority is the experience of their student-athletes.

Dan Dizney

Eugene

