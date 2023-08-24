For The Love Of Dogs

It’s been a labor of love on behalf of dogs these past nine years, and now Northwest Dog Project wants to celebrate its work and the canines. “Market for Mutts” at Viking Brewing Company is a chance to learn more about NWDP and support the nonprofit at its merchandise table. There will be a raffle and silent auction, as well as a wide array of vintage vendors and artisans. A percentage of the proceeds from the vendor and artisan sales goes to NWDP. Want to bring your dog? NWDP has you covered with a special doggie tent where there will be kiddie pools and pup snow cones. If your dog is not fond of crowds, bring a photo of your furry friend to share. Music will be provided by Cherry Hill, Bake Club and Holy Smokes. Cocktails are named for some group’s beloved resecues, many of them pit bull-type dogs who were Instagram-famous, like Bendixon (bourbon, marionberry and fresh-brewed tea) and Large Marge (tequila, passionfruit and fresh citrus). A dollar from each cocktail supports rescue dogs. NWDP rescues, rehomes and enhances the lives of neglected, abused and homeless dogs while advocating for responsible pet ownership. It also welcomes medically challenged dogs and provides a nurturing sanctuary for senior dogs who have been abandoned.

Market for Mutts, a nine-year anniversary benefit for Northwest Dog Project, is 2 pm to 10 pm Saturday, August 26 at Viking Brewing Company, 520 Commercial Street, unit F. FREE admission.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP