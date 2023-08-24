No Pity For EWEB

Across the southern U.S. and Europe, solar power installations are saving utilities during heat waves. As electric rates rise from lack of water for inexpensive generation, utilities are forced to use gas, coal or nuclear to generate power to keep all the air conditioners running.

If EWEB paid their consumers the same rate year round for excess solar generation as they charged their consumers year round then many more people in their territory would install solar. Heat waves are when solar produces the most power every year. This energy could flow right into EWEB’s power supply. Instead, EWEB pays the lowest commercial rate possible for excess solar power.

Rouanna Garden

Springfield

