Celebrating Latino/a/x/e Culture

Labor Day weekend in Eugene isn’t shy of any events. Immerse yourself in fun, interactive and celebratory experiences such as Fiesta Cultural. For three days, learn about Latino/a/x/e arts, cultures and heritage. The first stop is at the First Friday ArtWalk Sept. 1 at the Farmers Market Pavillion and Plaza from 5:30 to 10 pm. Dance the night away with live music and salsa and bachata dance lessons. All ages can find something fun to do, whether it’s activities for children and youth, enjoying dance performances by Angel Quintero Hernandez and more, or participating in educational community conversations. As the night goes on, head on over to the Vets Club Ballroom, where things get a little spicy. Salseros Productions presents a special event for this Salsa Friday. Doors open at 8:45 pm with salsa and bachata classes to follow. After the classes, Conjunto Tropical will play salsa, merengue, cumbia and more. On Sept. 2, WOW Hall hosts ¡Ándale! Noche Latina featuring DJ Pachanga Mix. You can also expect Oaxacan cuisine from El Buen Sabor. The fun isn’t over just yet. Step up to the plate over at PK Park for Monarcas Sunday, Sept. 3, where Latino heritage is celebrated via the Eugene Emeralds’ Latin-inspired alternative identity. The Ems play the Tri-City Dust Devils. The Ballet Folklórico Colibrí will perform a dance before the game. And whether the outcome turns into a win or loss, there will be a post-game dance party with DJ TexCaliente. With plenty of events planned for the weekend, it’s a great kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month. People should expect “to have fun and hopefully have a better understanding of Latino culture,” says Jessica Watson, Lane Arts Council’s First Friday ArtWalk and events coordinator. “There’s something for everybody.”

Fiesta Cultural at the First Friday ArtWalk starts 5:30 pm Friday, Sept. 1, at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 E. 8th Ave. FREE. More information is at LaneArts.org. Salsa Friday is Friday Sept. 1 at the Vets Club Ballroom, 2nd floor, 1626 Willamette, $15 at door or $13 in advance. Doors open at 8:45 pm, salsa class at 9 pm, bachata at 9:30 pm and the band starts at 10 pm. More information is at Salseros.com. WOW Hall hosts ¡Ándale! Noche Latina 8 pm Saturday, Sept. 2, at 291 W. 8th Avenue. Tickets $10. More info at WOWHall.org. Eugene Emeralds play at PK Park Sunday Sept. 3. Doors open at 3 pm and the game starts at 4:05 pm. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be bought at MILB.com. — Brianna Murschel

