Pay For A New Stadium? Or Shelter The Homeless?

$100 million would pay for a lot of tent sites for the homeless to put their tents and have access to the basics: water, toilet, garbage bin. Or should we use that money for a stadium? Our community is like our family. What would be the healthiest thing to do for our community/family?
It’s like asking a family, shall we buy a leisure trip for just the parents to go and enjoy themselves every year (even though their children have no safe home to sleep in or access to a toilet and water), or buy a home for our children with water, garbage and a bathroom? Common sense isn’t it? There must be a disconnect in our community to the homeless and their needs.
Gerilyn Van
Eugene