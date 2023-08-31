Perhaps The UO Could Step Up

A couple of years back PeaceWallet talked about building more at the university location. We would be better cared for if our hospital were not controlled by conservative (backward) religious autocrats.

Perhaps the huge local university would end its “hands off Eugene” and join with the community to build a hospital that would modernize the University of Oregon Medical School. It could provide the city and Lane County with much needed mental health and substance abuse care that PeaceHealth has dropped.

It seems that federal funds might help if the organization applying were not religious.

Jerry Smith

Eugene

