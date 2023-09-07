Main Street Shenanigans

For one night only, the heart of downtown Springfield will close. This one night consists of live music, food trucks, games, art and more at Springfield’s annual The Block Party Friday, Sept. 8. For this year’s event, locals will be able to wander around safely on Main Street with the street closed to traffic. “Roving music is happening both in the street and at the variety of venues that are music-related,” says Benjamin Wilkinson, Block Party organizer. Listen for mariachi and marching bands. While you’re walking through the crowd you’ll notice street performances from Healthy Moves, a nonprofit organization providing movement and fitness to youth, as well as Pegasus Playhouse bringing theater to town and Color Me Glad Face Painting leaving you with a new look. The volunteer-run event features food trucks such as Tucky’s Southern Eats, and a variety of sweets, including shaved ice, cotton candy and more. Tavern on Main and other Main Street restaurants and businesses will be open. Get refreshments at several beverage carts, including The Pedaler, Iris Vineyards and Plank Town Brewing. Shop and browse local handcrafted pieces at the artisan vendors such as 541 Dyes, Straight Up Soaps, Arianna Nicolai Jewelry, Peaceful Wild and Wild Cascadia Naturals. Also, check out the second Friday Art Walk and experience the Herencia Hispana ‘23 event at the Springfield Library Plaza. Springfield’s The Block Party entertains opportunities for all to engage with. “We want to give a chance to check out and walk around the streets and celebrate what makes Springfield great,” Wilkinson says.

Springfield’s 2023 The Block Party is 5 pm to 9 pm Friday, Sept. 8, on Main Street between 7th & Pioneer East, which will be closed to vehicle traffic. FREE. More information at SpringfieldBlockParty.com/2023. Ride to the party FREE via LTD.

