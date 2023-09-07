Put A Bike Lane On Oak Street

Letters by Letters EditorPosted on

Every Saturday, cyclists attempt to navigate the treacherous ride up Oak Street on their way downtown and towards the Farmers Market. To one side is Pearl, a one-way street running the opposite direction, and the other side is Willamette, a bus route with no room for bike lanes downtown. The ill-maintained right side of Oak Street pushes cyclists onto the bumpy sidewalk or forces them to weave through traffic and parked cars. Let’s put a bike lane on Oak Street! It’s certainly wide enough.

Hope Reyes
Eugene