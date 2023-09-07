Every Saturday, cyclists attempt to navigate the treacherous ride up Oak Street on their way downtown and towards the Farmers Market. To one side is Pearl, a one-way street running the opposite direction, and the other side is Willamette, a bus route with no room for bike lanes downtown. The ill-maintained right side of Oak Street pushes cyclists onto the bumpy sidewalk or forces them to weave through traffic and parked cars. Let’s put a bike lane on Oak Street! It’s certainly wide enough.

Hope Reyes

Eugene

