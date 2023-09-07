Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

A smooth pop creation with a grit of folk music finds its way to town. Matt Maeson plays at McDonald Theatre for his A Solo Experience: That’s My Cue Tour September 12 with Brennan Smiley, a singer/songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona. The 30-year-old indie rocker Maeson comes from the sandy beaches of Chesapeake Bay and grew up in the Christian music scene. His parents were musician-missionaries. Maeson performed in prisons, which led him to produce popular songs. In 2017, he released “Cringe” and “Grave Digger” singles and his EP Who Killed Matt Maeson?/ The Hearse, a six-song EP, and the debut of a full-length album, Bank On the Funeral, featuring his alternative single “Hallucinogenics,” which hit 25 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Billboard charts. A later version of that same song featured Lana Del Rey. During 2020, he and hometown friend and producer, Rozwell, created the hip-hop rap project USERx. Later on, Maeson was featured on ILLENIUM’s Heavenly Side EP. His most recent album, Never Had to Leave, consists of popular songs such as “Blood Runs Red” and “Cut Deep.” Eugene, get ready for a night filled with alternative indie folk music as Maeson takes the stage.

McDonald Theatre hosts Matt Maeson performing A Solo Experience: That’s My Cue Tour with Brennan Smiley Sept. 12 at 8 pm, doors open at 7 pm. Advance tickets for $29.50 and Matt Maeson VIP Tour Packages for $79 are available at McDonaldTheatre.com. Day-of tickets will be available at the McDonald Theatre Box Office for $35 starting at 5:30 pm.

