For The New Artists And The Well Established

It’s the opportunity artists yearn for but only a handful normally get — to have their work displayed on the walls of a professional art gallery. During September, New Zone Gallery aims to balance the work of established community artists with newer artists who are exploring their artistic visions in public, perhaps for the first time, in the semi-annual Zone 4 All exhibit. Zone 4 All, a non-juried show open to the public, began in the early 2000s with the goal to bring community art “from out of the shadows and into public view,” says Ralf Huber of New Zone. Huber notes the encouragement that the Zone 4 All exhibit has led newer artists to continue their artistic path and pursue their visions. More than 200 pieces by new and veteran artists hang side by side, and patrons can expect eclectic works, from traditional to experimental and paintings to 3D and assemblage. As New Zone itself proudly proclaims, “Expect a feast for the eyes!”

The semi-annual Zone 4 All exhibit at New Zone Gallery runs through Sept. 28. The gallery at 110 E. 11th Avenue is open daily from noon to 6 pm. — Dan Buckwalter

