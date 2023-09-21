Letters to the Editor Sept. 21

EPPS WRITES NOVELS, TOO

I was pleased to read Garrett Epps’s commentary (“Insurrection Election”) in the Sept. 14 Eugene Weekly, and hope that there is more to come. But I wonder how many EW readers realize that, before he became a law professor, Epps wrote two excellent novels? They are The Shad Treatment, about Virginia politics when conservative Democrats still ruled, and The Floating Island, a Swift-inspired peek at political shenanigans in the post-Watergate era. I urge all fiction lovers to seek them out; they appear to be readily available through Amazon.

Mike Kopf

Eugene

HOLVEY PETITION CAMPAIGN WAS DECEPTIVE

The crazy effort to recall state Rep. Paul Holvey should have been legally stopped a long time ago, since many of the signatures were gathered deceptively. I’m afraid I signed the petition early on, when a nice young signature gatherer in front of the library asked if I support unions in Oregon — I said, “Sure I do,” then she briefly described the petition, never mentioning Holvey. I should’ve read it, but I went by what she said. Shortly thereafter, I realized I had been duped.

A week later a different signature gatherer appeared at my front door and asked the same question. I immediately asked if this was the recall Holvey petition, and she sheepishly admitted that it was. I accused her of being deceptive and unethical — but I tried not to be too harsh, since she was just trying to make her money.

I imagine that many of the signature gatherers realized that honesty about the petition would not work well, so they resorted to this deception. I also imagine that many of the signatures they gathered were based on this deception, and are thus invalid. The recall effort should therefore never have become a ballot issue, costing time, money and energy that we all could be putting elsewhere.

Jeff Harrison

Eugene

EUGENE NEEDS A NEW MAYOR

The two buddies, Kitty Piercy and Lucy Vinis, have been the worst mayors Lane County has had to endure. Neither one did anything positive for our community. We have had no City Hall for years, the homeless numbers continue to increase to over 3,000 people living on the streets. And even worse are the 400-plus teens on the streets. And there are never any concrete solutions. There is no direction to agencies such as highways and streets being cleaned, downtown parking structures falling apart, etc.

We need a mayor that is from the 21st century!

Marlene Pearson

Eugene

HOSPITAL CLOSING IS AN OPPORTUNITY

This is a golden opportunity to create a better hospital, one where doctors, nurses and support staff love to work because they are respected and empowered to give their very best. That is the goal of democracy, but PeaceHealth uses the autocratic model, not the democratic model.

Ever since PeaceHealth was sold and modern practices that are far from democratic took control of our hospital, things have gotten worse for those who work in the hospital for profit. PeaceHealth showed its wrong values from the beginning of RiverBend, built more like a high-scale hotel for the very rich than a modest hospital where good relationships and good health care are the priority.

We need a locally owned hospital that is about community and our well-being, not profit and exploiting people.

Carol Seaton

Eugene

TRUMP WENT AWOL ON JAN. 6

Regarding “Insurrection Election,” Sept. 14: For 187 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021, the then-president, Donald Trump, did nothing while four humans died at the site (more died later), our Capitol building was defiled and our elected officials and Capitol Police were seriously traumatized. His culpability, and that of his co-conspirators, who are getting real prison time, is being adjudicated now, and it is appearing that No. 45 was — and is — a major part of the problem, not the solution, to this whole debacle.

We elect people to go to Salem or Washington, D.C., for one purpose: to make or amend laws. Laws that we all must heed. We have a ratified Constitution that lays out how our republic is to be run. If the 14th Amendment applies to Trump’s actions, or inactions, like the law experts say, then use it!

Any American military commander who is AWOL in the heat of battle is not subsequently promoted. Instead, he faces court martial and even death. Trump was the commander in chief on Jan 6. He should face no less. If Trump or any of his cohorts are allowed to be on a ballot like nothing happened, then our society really is in trouble.

Annie Kayner

Eugene

WHY BAN E-BIKES ON A BIKE PATH?

Native Eugenean here. I support mostly liberal leaning politics. I love Eugene. However, I am frustrated with the city of Eugene. Why would they prohibit e-bikes, scooters, etc on the North Bank Bike Path? Who decided this? Did we vote on this?

This is ridiculous. Make a speed limit for everyone, and leave it at that.

Literally, I can apparently build a shelter on the banks of the river, steal cars and bikes and poop on sidewalks, but I cannot ride my e-bike on the bike path. This is a huge mistake by the city of Eugene. My family and I love our bikes. E-bike sales are growing faster than any other bike sales. E-bikes are good for the environment, good to get out-of-shape people out and about.

E-bikes, illegal on North Bank Bike Path. Why?

Angi Gass

Eugene

ELECTRIFY YOUR RIDE

Climate change increasingly headlines the news as extreme temperatures, cataclysmic floods and wildfire smoke touch everyone’s lives across the planet and in our own city and county. While government action at all levels is needed to reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions, personal action is required too. Both the city of Eugene and Lane County have completed analyses demonstrating that transportation is responsible for the largest share of carbon emissions locally. Because much of our electricity is produced by fossil-fuel-free hydropower, switching out your gas- or diesel-burning vehicle for electric transportation offers a tremendous opportunity for you to personally make a difference.

Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 is National Drive Electric Week, and the Emerald Valley Electric Vehicle Association is hosting an event to explore options for electric transportation. Come to Amazon Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 3 pm to compare electric vehicle models at an EV show, talk to EV owners, investigate the world of pre-owned EVs and discover tax credits and rebates. The event has a particular focus on the sharing part of the EV transition, including e-scooters, a new e-cargo-bike loan program and a chance to sign up for an electric carshare — a few among many options that can help you save money while switching to electric. Plus, we will display a 1965 Karmann Ghia — previously highlighted in Eugene Weekly — that has been converted to electric.

Don’t wait to make a difference. Use National Drive Electric Week to electrify your transportation!

Charlie Loeb

Eugene