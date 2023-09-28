Unpredictable conversation with live music, comedy, cultural talent and creative minds all combine into one show. Live Wire Radio, a live-recorded radio show and independently produced nonprofit based in Portland, travels down to the Hult Center Sept. 29. The show will be broadcast on KLCC and other radio stations across the country. The dynamic duo of Luke Burbank as host and Elena Passarello as announcer has special guests, captivating topics and music performances. Burbank has involved himself in radio hosting and podcasting, and as a small-town Georgia native, Passarello wrote two books called Let Me Clear My Throat and Animals Strike Curious Poses. Live Wire’s mission statement is to bring “riveting, underrepresented voices to our stage for hilarious, heartbreaking, unexpected, and honest conversations that leave our listeners forever changed,” according to its website. For this show, established comedian, writer and actor Aparna Nancherla will make an appearance. You may recognize her from half-hour comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central, or recognize her voice in numerous animated series such as The Great North, Bob’s Burgers and Bojack Horseman. Anis Mojgani will take the stage as the 10th poet laureate of Oregon and author of six poetry books. Another podcaster, Avery Trufelman, who created and hosts Articles Of Interest for people who think they do not care about fashion, will be another guest as well as Olive Klug. Klug creates queer acoustic folk music reminiscent of the Golden Age with a modern twist. “Something we’re really proud of is finding people that we think the country needs to be exposed to,” says Heather de Michele, executive director for Live Wire Radio. “It’s always a night of thought-provoking conversation and discovery and so much joy.”

The Hult Center hosts Live Wire Radio 7:30 pm Sept. 29 in the Soreng Theater at 1 Eugene Center. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP