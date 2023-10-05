Paint the Town

Eugene’s vibrant art scene never fails to showcase local artists and businesses. The First Friday ArtWalk and Visual Arts Week kick-off begins Oct. 6 at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza. Take a self-guided tour of downtown galleries and art venues while also shopping at the Artist Marketplace. Throughout the night, experience live music from The Differant, a youth group performing ’50’s party hop and jazz rock, followed by Jen Sennett and her brother Cooper Morris covering folk, classic rock, blues and pop tunes. Enjoy cocktails provided by Thinking Tree Spirits and various options from food trucks such as STYR Comfort Food, Lot Dawgs and Yeti’s Shaved Ice. Embrace your inner artist while crafting lanterns and hats with the ArtCity crew and a cornucopia of Old Slug Queens for the upcoming BEAM events Oct. 13 and 14. Not too long after the event begins, Jorah LaFleur will lead a Cultural Currents Installation Tour. Installations by 10 artists will be unveiled throughout the ArtWalk. “The art that’s being installed is a completely brand new infrastructure of public art that we’ve invested in,” says Eric Braman, Lane Arts Council program director. Don’t forget to stop by the 2023 Mayor’s Art Show opening to celebrate and highlight artists in the community. Dozens of 2D, 3D and digital artwork are included in the exhibit. Live music from singer and songwriter Katie Sontag performing original music with audience sing-alongs will flow through the show. While browsing the art and listening to Sontag, experience a live painting performance from featured artist Kendra Carnes. After the opening reception, the Mayor’s Art Show remains on display to the public during the downtown Eugene Public Library’s hours of operation until Oct. 29. “There’s so much art happening in this condensed period of time,” Braman says. “And I think that’s something really exciting for this particular month.”

First Friday ArtWalk is 5:30 pm Oct. 6 at the Farmers Market Pavilion Plaza 85 E. 8th Ave. The Mayor’s Art Show opening reception is 6 pm Oct. 6 on the second floor of the Downtown Eugene Public Library. Both events are free to attend.

