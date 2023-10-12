From Kool to Skanks

Cozy season is here! For some folks it means pumpkin spice latte time and curling up by a fireplace; for others, it means it’s time to warm up by going dancing! From hip hop to punk, you’ll find your genre. Head down to The Big Dirty for eccentric New York City rapper Kool Keith, one of alter egos of Keith Thornton, taking the stage 8 pm Friday, Oct. 13. Kool Keith has also performed as Dr. Octagon, an extraterrestrial time traveling gynecologist and surgeon from the planet Jupiter. For a completely different feel, put on your fishnets and head over to Sam Bond’s Garage, also on Friday, for a night of punk rock with cross-dressing former Mormons the Latter Day Skanks (pictured) who “wanna blow your mind and rock your ass.” And then, as long as you’re genre-hopping, you Grateful Dead aficionados can hit WOW Hall Sunday, Oct. 15, for contemporary instrumental rock band Circles Around the Sun, who got their start reflecting “the Dead’s overall spacy and groove-laden feel.” Finally, Belgian electronic music producer Apashe takes the stage at McDonald Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 18, with his combinations of electronic music, film scores and classical symphonies.