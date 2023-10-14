A Little Mozart, A Little Beethoven

The chamber group microphilharmonic opens its season Oct. 15 at The Shedd

They were the masters of Western classical music, the Austrian Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the German Ludwig van Beethoven. The influence of both of these 18th century composers endures to this day, and microphilharmonic — resident chamber ensemble at The Shedd Institute with clarinetist Michael Anderson as the artistic director — salutes both titans Sunday and Monday with each man’s version of a quintet in E flat Major for piano and winds. It’s the 2023-24 season opener for microphilharmonic, and these are two works that are captivating. Both of the compositions are scored for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon. Mozart’s version was composed in 1784, just seven years before his death at age 34. Beethoven’s version was scored in 1796, and musicologists note the similarities as well as the subtle differences to the earlier work. You can compare and contrast yourself at what should be a fun concert.

microphilharmonic performs at 4 pm Sunday, Oct. 15, and 7:30 pm Monday, Oct. 16, at The Shedd Institute, 868 High Street. Tickets are $25 to $39.

