An Electric Trio

Electronic dance pop band A R I Z O N A performs at McDonald Theatre Oct. 21. Some of their dance-oriented, festival-ready songs include “Oceans Away,” “Nostalgic” and “Dark Skies”from their most recent eponymous album. In 2019, they released the album Asylum. “Beyond how the idea asylum impacts us as a band,” band member David Labuguen says on the band’s website, “it affects all people. We see in the world today many immigrants seeking political asylum.” He explains why they chose the name “asylum” for the album describing it as a way to reflect on the way they work. Throughout the last few years, A R I Z O N A has traveled far and wide with a series of large headlining tours and well-known festivals like Lollapalooza and Music Midtown. A night full of dancing and good times is in sight when A R I Z O N A performs.

McDonald Theatre hosts A R I Z O N A Oct. 21 at 8 pm, 1010 Willamette St. Tickets range from $35 to $40 at McDonaldTheatre.com and are $45 day of the show unless sold out.

