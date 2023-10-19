Halloween Town

Who’s ready for the scariest, spookiest and most frightening holiday of the year? Eugene and Springfield become Halloween towns with all sorts of themed events already underway. Start the early weekend off with Fright at the Museum at the Springfield History Museum Oct. 19. The first two hours are family-friendly with less scare. As the day fades into night, everything gets spookier with the lights down low. Don’t worry if you miss the first night; there are six days of this haunted house fundraiser through Oct. 28. This weekend only, Oct. 19 to 22, is Nevermore: Stories of Edgar Allen Poe filling the Hult Center. Ballet dancers take the stage and read aloud five of Poe’s most disturbing and brilliant works. Now is also the perfect time to grab some popcorn and settle in front of the screen for a horror film to raise your heart rate. Head to the Art House for the showings of the 1980 film Friday the 13th Oct. 20 and 21. Watch as camp counselors try to reopen a summer camp, but plans change as an unknown assailant appears. Or check out the Halloween Laser Spooktacular at the Eugene Science Center Oct. 20. Immerse yourself in a sing-along with classics such as “Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters” and “Purple People Eater.” If you’re feeling artsy and in the holiday spirit, join Art with Alejandro at the Creepy Cemetery Painting Party Oct. 21. Creative and eerie vibes collide with a step-by-step guide through the painting while enjoying a free drink. Check out the What’s Happening calendar listings for more hauntingly fun activities to attend.

Fright at the Museum is 4 pm Oct. 19 through 28 at the Springfield History Museum, 590 Main St., Spfd. Adults are $5 each, kids 5-18 are $3 each and kids under 5 are free. Families of 5+ have a discounted rate of $20. More information at Springfield-OR.LibCal.com. Nevermore: Stories of Edgar Allen Poe is 7 pm Oct. 19, 7:30 pm Oct. 20 and 21 and 2:30 pm Oct. 22 at The Hult Center. Tickets are $15-76 at HultCenter.org. Friday the 13th plays 9 pm Oct. 20 and 21 at the Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. Tickets $9.50-15 at EugeneArtHouse.com. Halloween Laser Spooktacular is at 6 pm and 7 pm Oct. 20 at the Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy. Each show is $7.50 at EugeneScienceCenter.square.site. Creepy Cemetery Painting Party is 3 pm Oct. 21 at Art with Alejandro, 246 E. 5th Ave. Tickets are $45 at ArtwithAlejandro.com.

