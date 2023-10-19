As the spookiest day of the year draws closer, shambling and rotting zombies rise from the dead for the Run for Your Life 5K at Alton Baker Park Oct. 22. Start your Halloween antics early with this frightening zombie-themed outdoor run hosted by ShelterCare, which provides services to the houseless, partnering with Thrill the World Eugene, a group of flash mob zombies who dance to Thriller the month of October to raise money for ShelterCare. Watch your back because more than 100 zombies are creepy crawlin’ and hidden around the gravel and grass course. “Expect to be spooked on the course, but not touched by zombies. They will keep their distance,” says Alyssa Gilbert, ShelterCare’s development coordinator. “We just want this to be a fun family friendly event, so the zombies will be low gore.” Dress in your best raggedy clothes and spooky makeup as Party Perfection Oregon will be on site to do free face paint. Serving up sweets and treats are Main St. Coffee Co. and Meatloaf Burgers Plus for all of your cravings. Before the race, a no cost yoga session will be held courtesy of Vista Counseling and Wellness Center. Memorialize this haunting experience with a photo booth and have fun with a balloon twister. “All funds raised at the event will go towards ShelterCare programming,” Gilbert says. “All of it is going to be used to support folks in the community experiencing homelessness with a focus on those who also experience a mental illness.” Get ready to Run for Your Life and have a frightening good time.

Run for Your Life is 3 pm Oct. 22 at Alton Baker Park, 522 Day Island Rd. Tickets at ShelterCare.org are $30 for adults ages 18 to 64, $25 for seniors 65 and over or veterans, $20 for ages 5 to 17 and children under 5 are free.

