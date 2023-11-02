Fiesta Time

Elvis sits in his wheelchair from CIELO de Amor next to his family in Otavalo, Ecuador. Photo Credit: Ruth Weinberg.

Celebrate fiesta style at CIELO de Amor’s Fiesta and Fundraiser Nov. 5 at the newly reopened Gratitude Brewing. For the ninth year, the Eugene-based nonprofit organization CIELO de Amor has raised money and worked with local governments and organizations to provide wheelchairs to people in Imbabura, Ecuador. The event will feature live music, refreshments, a presentation on the organization’s work and more. Dance the night away with Chayag performing and sharing Andean music preserving the culture of the Indigenous people of the Andes in South America. Later on in the night, the musical vibes continue with Meadow Rue, a Eugene string band playing bluegrass sounds. Grab refreshments from El Taco Taco food truck and Gratitude Brewing, but don’t miss the silent auction and raffle. A wide range of prizes are available courtesy of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sweet Life Bakery, Falling Sky and more. Fun for kids can be found at a designated table with engaging activities. “It’ll be a lovely event,” says Ruth Weinberg, director of CIELO de Amor. “It’s all supporting a very good cause. The money raised goes directly to funding the staff and wheelchairs in Ecuador.” Gratitude Brewing closed last spring but reopened Nov. 1 with art on the walls, the addition of local cider and kombucha on tap and a tasting room.

CIELO de Amor’s Fiesta and Fundraiser is 3 pm Nov. 5 at Gratitude Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. The entrance fee is by donation of choice. Parking is available behind the Northwest Community Credit Union.

