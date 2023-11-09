Music Variations in Eugene

Long Beach Dub Allstars make a pit stop at WOW Hall Nov. 11 while on their international tour. Their new psychedelic mountain range album Echo Mountain High takes the audience on a musical trip with reggae, rock, ska, hip hop, hard dub and soul. Sublime played a key role in inspiring the band to cultivate “that reggae-rock sound,” says the Long Beach Allstars website. For a little spicier taste, head to The Shedd where BeauSoleil, with Michael Doucet, will perform popular Cajun music Nov. 14. Fiddle playing, soulful vocals and distinctive sounds derived from New Orleans jazz, blues, rock and more are meant to captivate the audience and bring them to their feet. Feeling bluesy? Buffalo Nichols honors the traditional blues while adding a modern twist to the genre and performs at the Hult Center Nov. 15 as part of the 10×10 Series. His acoustic guitar sounds are rooted in country blues heard throughout his two albums, Buffalo Nichols and The Fatalist. As his tour promo says, “This is music that comes straight from the present, and as such, it’s a reminder that the same shit that drove the first blues singers to pick up a guitar is still present behind the throbs of deep bass hits today.” Check out the What’s Happening calendar listings for more music events.

Long Beach Dub Allstars perform 8 pm Nov. 11 at Wow Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. Tickets are available at WOWHall.org. BeauSoleil with Michael Doucet play at The Shedd 7:30 pm Nov. 14. Tickets range from $21-37 and are available at TheShedd.org. Buffalo Nichols performs 7:30 pm Nov. 15 at the Hult Center. Tickets are $10 at HultCenter.org.

