Let’s Get Ready to Rumble

POW! Pro Wrestling Presents Multiple Maniacs featuring Wildcard Warfare Nov. 18 at Whirled Pies. With just a spin of the Wheel of Wregret, the fate of 20 professional wrestlers may forever change. Before each of the eight matches, the colorful wheel will be spun to decide what stipulations the participants have to endure. Those stipulations range from capture the flag, doorway to Hell, prom night and 11 more. Catch up on your entertainment while enjoying refreshments from the full bar and food available. For the main events, watch the POW! championship battle where Zicky Dice takes on YouTube Champion Kris Brady. Then the Hammer Brothers, Jack & Sledge, hop into the ring to take down Midnight Heat in the POW! Tag Team Championship. The brothers made their debut tag teaming in 2022 after deciding about a year before to start training. You won’t want to miss their bright, reflective construction gear and signature moves including the Wheelbarrow and the Diesel Hammer Pile Driver, their finishing move. The upcoming show “should be a really fun night,” Sledge says. “I highly recommend everyone come check it out because it’s a really good time for the whole family.” From comedy to intense and colorful, wrestlers use personas and acts for entertainment. “There’s a lot of different styles of characters that you’ll see. It’s kind of a soap opera,” Jack says. “It’s a simulated combat sport, but what really makes it is the storylines. There’s a lot of drama involved.”

Multiple Maniacs featuring Wildcard Warfare is 7 pm Nov. 18 at Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. For VIPs, doors open at 6 pm, and the pre-show is 6:10 pm. Tickets are $15 for kids, $20 for standing room only, $30 for general admission and $35 for front row stage area. VIP additions are $15. Tickets are available at POWProWrestling.com. Free parking after 6 pm at the Parcade Garage, 35 W. 8th Ave.

