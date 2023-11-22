Giving and Punking Out

For all the deathheads and punksters out there, the Punxgiving and Benefit Event is for you Nov. 25 at Blairally. Bring a potluck dish for the community meal before live bands take the stage. Following the meal, five performances sweep the night away starting with Flatulent Sermon. “Death metal for the sake of death fucking metal. We aren’t here to reinvent the wheel, but we are here to run you over with it,” says the band’s Bandcamp website. Get ready for black punk with Occult Blood’s coven of four. With Bad Odds, expect “grimy garage punk n’ roll,” says their SoundCloud biography. Garage punk continues with Birdie Jo, until the sound changes with international Americana as Mood Area 52 plays as an instrumental ensemble. The event supports mental health and benefits tattoo artist Suzen Tattoozen and her family. Bring non-perishable canned goods for FOOD For Lane County. Radical Alternative Development (RAD Eugene) will hand out Narcan, local mental health and addiction resources, and “zines with the true history of ‘Thanksgiving’ aka genocide,” RAD Eugene says on Instagram. Spend your night punking out and supporting your local community at Punxgiving 2023.

The Punxgiving and Benefit Event is 5 pm Nov. 25 at Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd. The community meal is 6 pm, bands start at 7 pm and it’s all ages until 9 pm. There’s a $10 suggested donation to attend. More info at Blairally.com.

