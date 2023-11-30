This is a “hillbilly-flavoured-swing inflected-ragtime-goodtime-thunderously rolling-one-of-a-kind-you-don’t-want-to-miss-this-sort-of-a-show,” says Petunia and the Vipers’ website describing the band performing Dec. 1 at Sam Bond’s Garage. From down south all the way up to Washington, the Canadian band takes the West Coast by storm on their Return to the USA tour after performing in Peru, Argentina, Mexico and more countries in the last four years. The Vipers’ most recent EP, Lonesome Heavy and Lonesome, provides blues tunes through different songs such as “Lonesome,” “Heavy and Lonesome,” “We Did Not See the Light of Day” and more. “We’re gonna be playing a mix of new songs that I’ve written in the last three years that nobody’s heard before, here anyway,” Petunia says. The audience can expect to hear such crowd favorites as the song “Mercy,” Petunia adds. Feel all the feels while swaying to the music. When you think of all the genres, Petunia and the Vipers cover most of them from rock, alternative folk and reggae to even country with a side of yodel. Taking modernized music and twisting it to fit the sounds of the past is just what they do. Eugene, prepare for a rockin’ night full of good times and good music.

Petunia and the Vipers perform 6 pm Dec. 1 at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. There’s a $15 cover at the door. More info on the band at PetuniaAndTheVipers.com.

