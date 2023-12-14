Ad-libbing Scrooge in ‘A Scriptless Carol’

Photo courtesy of No Script Society Improv

Ah, another Christmas season is upon us, with all its glorious lights and festivities. “A poor excuse for picking a man’s pocket every 25th of December!” says Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Don’t be like the downhearted Scrooge. Instead, experience the life-affirming laughs of the season for three performances with The No Script Society Improv in A Scriptless Carol. The rotating 15-member troupe will be mining the audience for ideas to ad-lib about — well, almost anything related to the holidays based loosely on cues from the Charles Dickens classic tale — and audience participation is strongly encouraged. “We’re hoping it’s going to be our biggest, most ambitious show,” says Adam Leonard, an organizer for the three-day production. The No Script Society Improv started at Very Little Theatre shortly before the COVID pandemic. It wasn’t until this past summer (“It took a little longer than I wanted,” Leonard says) that the group returned, but it returned to a packed house at VLT’s Stage Left. “We really love what we’re doing,” he says. “We’re impressed with the people coming out. There’s a hunger for improv.”

A Scriptless Carol with The No Script Society Improv is 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, and 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 17, at Very Little Theatre Stage Left, 2350 Hilyard St. A donation of $10 is suggested. RSVP at TheVLT.com.

