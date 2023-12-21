Clara, A Prince, A Fairy And The Mouse King — Take A Bow

The storyline and characters are well known. There is the “Party Scene,” “The Transformation,” “The Battle Scene” and the “Snow Scene.” And that’s just Act I. In your mind’s eye, from your seat inside the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall, you might anticipate every move of Clara, the Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King with his mischievous army of mice. Add to it the mesmerizing music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, as performed live by OrchestraNext, and The Nutcracker is a wonderful family-oriented event. Eugene Ballet brings the story to life starting Dec. 21. Is it all a Christmas Eve dream? Are there really dancing characters such as Spanish Chocolate, Arabian Coffee, Chinese Tea and French Marzipan? Let your imagination roam and the magic take you for a ride at any of Eugene Ballet’s seven performances.

Eugene Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is 7:30 pm Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Matinee performances are 2 pm Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. All performances are at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $65.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP