Find Joy, Fight The Establishment

Nothing says the night after the night after Christmas like EDM! It’s a brand of electronic dance music that over the course of nearly 30 years has been influenced by the corrupt politics and the tattered social fabric of our times, challenging gun ownership and war, just to name two items. Now, Thievery Corporation — the duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, based in Washington, D.C. — makes a stop at McDonald Theatre to amplify its message of inclusiveness over division. Garza and Hilton forged their relationship in the mid-1990s over a mutual love for club life as well as dub, bossa nova and jazz records. In 2017, they even recorded a Jamaican-themed album The Temple of I & I. As Jose Solis noted at the time in PopMatters, “Their politics, however, go beyond partisanship and focus on issues that affect the whole world, making it ironic and wildly subversive to hear their music sometimes played in decadent lounges and luxury clothing shops, their potent messages disguised under their sophisticated beats.”

Thievery Corporation, with support from rock trio City of the Sun, performs at 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 27, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. Tickets are $46.50 to $71.50. If general admission tickets remain on Dec. 27, they will be $51.50 and available at the McDonald Theatre box office.

