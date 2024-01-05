The Classical and Beyond

They have graced stages locally, most recently at Wildish Theater, and throughout the world with their elegant work in chamber ensembles and symphonies.

Now the Kim-Choi Duo — pianist Eunhye Grace Choi and clarinet player Wonkak Kim — team up Jan. 7 at The Jazz Station for an afternoon of exquisite music from the likes of Johannes Brahms and Leonard Bernstein as well as American composers who have written exclusively for the Kim-Choi Duo.

This will assuredly be a treat for classical music lovers.

Brahms, Bernstein and Beyond marks the new year return of Classical on Broadway at The Jazz Station, the classical series in which Kim and Choi are co-artistic directors. Choi also is artistic director of Chamber Music Amici, the chamber ensemble founded in 2008 and which plays at Wildish Theater in Springfield.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

They will be joined on stage by Chamber Music Amici cellist and University of Oregon music professor Steven Pologe for Brahms’ Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, and Choi and Wonkak follow that with the charming Sonata for Clarinet and Piano.

Classical on Broadway — Brahms, Bernstein and Beyond — with Eunhye Grace Choi and Wonkak Kim, along with Steven Pologe, is 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 7, at The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20.