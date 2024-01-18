T-Shirt Fundraiser for EW!

You can help save Eugene Weekly and wear a cool T-shirt to do it!

The folks at Caffé Pacori — home to delicious coffee and Eugene Weekly‘s “Best Bathroom” — have designed a Support Eugene Weekly T-shirt with all proceeds going to this paper’s fundraising goals to come back after embezzlement and mismanaged funds.

To quote Caffé Pacori: The Weekly “has been a staple of local journalism in Eugene for over forty years. Love them or hate them, you have to admit they’re a crucial part of the Eugene experience. Now, due to some unexpected internal events, the EW needs our help to stay alive!”

The team at Pacori says, the coffee roaster’s own Brit Howard has designed and will be printing the limited edition Eugene Weekly shirt. You can choose between two different designs and pre-order runs Jan. 17 to Feb. 6 with the shirts printed and delivered/shipped the end of February. The shirts are printed with water-based ink on unisex shirts.

T-shirts are only $24 and you can go here to order them.

