Storytelling With May Erlewine

May Erlewine knows the road and knows her music.

The Michigan native has criss-crossed the country since she was a teenager and hitchhiked to small venues throughout the Midwest, often performing on street corners to hone her craft, according to her website. Festival stages and albums have followed, even an appearance on A Prairie Home Companion. Her music has touched on joy and sorrow as well as stories from her everyday experiences.

Erlewine makes a stop at Tsunami Books Jan. 28, and the audience can expect messages of hard-earned wisdom — heartbreak and her emboldened and empowered spirit — that engages the audience. Those lyrics are wrapped up in traditional folk roots, Americana, old-time country swing and soul with even some rock and pop sensibilities.

She notes on her website that she sees her music as a force for positive change, and she is carrying the torch of the folk-singer activist.

May Erlewine, singer-songwriter, performs 7:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 28, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. Tickets are $19.50.