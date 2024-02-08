Letters are back in print with concerns from traffic lights to Savage Love

HIGH STREET TRAFFIC LIGHT CONCERN

Anyone else noticed the lack of signage at the 18th and High Street traffic light? It’s the beginning/ending of the new two-way bike lanes on High after turning off 19th at South Eugene High School.

I commute several times a week through this light. I’ve lost count how many times I’ve had a close call, or seen others have one. Cars can go left only in the left lane, or straight or right in the right. Cars will go straight in the right lane, but cars in the left lane will also go straight. There’s room for only one car on High after 18th.

I was thinking there would be traffic signs near the lights shortly after this change, but it’s been a few weeks. I’m concerned when this will change for the safety of our community.

Thanks for your time, and enjoy the sun!

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Mo Giewont

Eugene

MAGA BOGGLES

State senators in Oregon are legally disqualified from re-election if they subvert the minimum attendance requirements for carrying out legislative business. (“Most Republican Senators Barred from Re-election in Oregon After Walkouts,” New York Times, Feb. 1).

On the other hand, a MAGA candidate can obstruct a sacred national election and still be considered legally qualified to get on the ballot again? Boggles the rational mind, doesn’t it?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

WANT SAVAGE LOVE

I am, with the rest of our town, thrilled to anticipate the print edition. I’m very happy for all the crossword and astrology lovers, too. I can’t help noticing, though, that you’re not mentioning the return of Dan Savage. What’s the story?

Jain Elliott

Eugene

Editor’s Note: Our goal is to fit in the columns, stories and puzzles our readers love, and prioritize the local. Eugene Weekly’s ability to run Savage Love is based on space and pages, which are determined by ads and support. You can tell your favorite local business you’d love to see their ads next to Savage Love, or if you or your friends contribute to the paper, note it’s for running Dan Savage!

Letters Policy

We welcome letters on all topics and will print as many as space allows, with priority given to timely local issues. Please limit length to 250 words and include your address and phone number for our files. The deadline is 9 am Monday for Thursday publication. Email to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com or mail to 1251 Lincoln St., Eugene 97401.