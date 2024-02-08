Letters are back in print with concerns from traffic lights to Savage Love

HIGH STREET TRAFFIC LIGHT CONCERN
Anyone else noticed the lack of signage at the 18th and High Street traffic light? It’s the beginning/ending of the new two-way bike lanes on High after turning off 19th at South Eugene High School.
I commute several times a week through this light. I’ve lost count how many times I’ve had a close call, or seen others have one. Cars can go left only in the left lane, or straight or right in the right. Cars will go straight in the right lane, but cars in the left lane will also go straight. There’s room for only one car on High after 18th.
I was thinking there would be traffic signs near the lights shortly after this change, but it’s been a few weeks. I’m concerned when this will change for the safety of our community.
Thanks for your time, and enjoy the sun!
Mo Giewont
Eugene
MAGA BOGGLES
State senators in Oregon are legally disqualified from re-election if they subvert the minimum attendance requirements for carrying out legislative business. (“Most Republican Senators Barred from Re-election in Oregon After Walkouts,” New York Times, Feb. 1).
On the other hand, a MAGA candidate can obstruct a sacred national election and still be considered legally qualified to get on the ballot again? Boggles the rational mind, doesn’t it?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
WANT SAVAGE LOVE
I am, with the rest of our town, thrilled to anticipate the print edition. I’m very happy for all the crossword and astrology lovers, too. I can’t help noticing, though, that you’re not mentioning the return of Dan Savage. What’s the story?