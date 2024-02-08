New Zone Gallery Comes To Aid EW

Liven up your home with eclectic and delightful local art, and help Eugene Weekly as well. New Zone Gallery in Eugene is having a fundraiser for EW — “Open Your Hearts” — through Feb. 21. At the moment, says Ralf Huber of the New Zone Artists Collective, there are 57 artworks on sale, from paintings to pottery. More may be on the way. A hundred percent of all sales proceeds will go to EW. Huber notes that when he moved to Eugene 13 years ago, “EW made my life richer by connecting me to places that I now enjoy visiting frequently and that I would otherwise not have heard of. For the last two months I walked by those red boxes, all empty, longingly looking at them.” He adds: “Rather than tolerating the void we and the public now face when it comes to insightful information about local arts and culture, the membership of the New Zone Artists Collective decided to join the efforts in rescuing EW.”

New Zone Gallery is located at 110 E. 11th Ave. and is open noon to 6 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP