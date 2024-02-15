One Weekend, Various Sounds

A mix of rap, pop, rock, country and Americana will fill McDonald Theatre this weekend. Longtime West Coast rap star Too $hort has recorded with 2Pac, Jay-Z and Notorious B.I.G. The artist is known to address explicit themes of sex and street life. The lucky folks with tickets for Friday Feb. 16 can listen out for “Blow the Whistle” and “Ain’t Gone Do It,” a couple of Too $hort’s popular songs on Apple Music. Then, Saturday brings a blend of rap, pop and rock with Bryce Vine performing. Vine uses wit and thoughtfulness throughout with songs such as the 2019 hit “Drew Barrymore” and his first online success, “Sour Patch Kids” in 2014. More recently, he has explored feelings and tunes shown in “y can’t we b friends,” the popular 2022 breakup song. The musical series doesn’t end there. An Americana troubadour takes the stage on Sunday, Feb. 18. Some may know him as Willie Nelson’s son. Others know him with his band, Lukas Nelson + POTR. The band’s first album in 2012 has sounds of rock and shifted into a country genre, especially in their newest album Sticks and Stones. Top songs include “Find Yourself,” “Alcohallelujah” and “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson..

Too $hort performs 8 pm Feb. 16, Bryce Vine performs 8 pm Feb. 17 and Lukas Nelson + POTR performs 8 pm Feb. 18 at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. Too $hort’s show is SOLD OUT. Bryce Vine tickets are $45 for the balcony. Lukas Nelson + POTR show is $29.50 for general admission. More info at McDonaldTheatre.com.

