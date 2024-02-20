Family and Friends Search for David Bjorkman

Lane County resident David Bjorkman, 50, was last seen on Jan. 30 around 6 pm at the Fisherman’s Market on West 7th Avenue in Eugene. Bjorkman worked at the Fisherman’s Market for many years and is still close with the owner.

A friend reported Bjorkman missing to Eugene police on Feb. 2 after she was unable to reach him and her phone calls went straight to voicemail.

It is believed that, on the night he went missing, Bjorkman was hanging out with friends prior to riding his bike to the bus station, where he intended to catch a bus to Veneta, where he resides. There is concern he may have missed his bus and chosen to ride his bike home in the dark.

Bjorkman’s friends and family have spent weeks trying to find him, and an award is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to his whereabouts.

According to Bjorkman’s sister, Lisa Shockley-Fors, Bjorkman “moved to Eugene from Wisconsin in 1992-1993. He had multiple friends that were already living in Eugene, and he loved it so much, he never left!”

She describes Bjorkman as a “kind, caring soul” with many friends and the owner of three beloved pit bulls. She says Bjorkman “lived a simple and humble life. He did not need material things, he had everything he needed in his friendships.”

The search for Dave Bjorkman continues. Anyone with information about his disappearance is encouraged to text 541-510-7335 or call the Eugene police at 541-682-5111 in reference to missing person case #24-01611.

Bjorkman is a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair that is shoulder length. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a black windbreaker, blue jeans, black glasses and a gray backpack.

Bjorkman rides a distinctive bicycle that is a silver Kona with Uprise brand stickers and has a distinctive bike helmet.

For more information visit the Find Dave Bjorkman Facebook page.