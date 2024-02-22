• Third issue back! And we did warn you there would be some bumps along the way! To those of you who noticed we didn’t supply the answers to the Feb. 8 crossword in the Feb. 15 issue: Whoops! Sorry! We put them online. Readers who subscribe to our weekly newsletters got that link faster, so if you want digital updates, head on over to EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to sign up.

• Wondering what the latest update is on 4J Superintendent Andy Dey? As we went to press, there was a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21. We will update online at EugeneWeekly.com. We will also update as to whether 4J has given us the copy of Dey’s contract and his salary — public records we have been asking for for weeks. Also online, find a piece by Brenton Gicker on the case of missing Lane County resident David Bjorkman, who was last seen Jan. 30 at Fisherman’s Market. And read a story about the Feb. 24 public library card fundraiser at Tsunami Books aimed at increasing youth access to library resources by providing youth who live outside Eugene city limits with free library cards.

• CORE Eugene (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) has announced its new free 24 hour naloxone box in the Whiteaker. The box contains nasal Narcan, injectable naloxone and test strips for drugs like fentanyl and xylazine. The box is at Zephyr House at 692 Jefferson Street. If the box is running low, CORE says to call 541-870-0036 or send CORE a DM on social media.

• The highly promoted three-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu Feb. 17 during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend turned out to be a nothingburger. Swish. Swish. Steph wins. Big hug. But it is better to be writing articles about shooting balls into baskets than shooting bullets into each other — the post-Super Bowl mass shooting in Kansas City that killed one woman and injured 22 others, including nine children, is just the latest in a seemingly endless stream of senseless gun violence.

• Mark your calendar for Feb. 23 to March 22 when the Art of Bricolage show runs at Maude Kerns Art Center. The free opening reception is 5 pm Friday, Feb. 23, and features nine Oregon artists who create work from recycled materials. Recent shows at Maude Kerns have been such good ones. We expect this will be the same.