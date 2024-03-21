4J Announces Its Interim Superintendent 

Eugene School District 4J announced it has selected former Bethel superintendent Colt Gill as its interim superintendent. Gill left Bethel to serve as Oregon’s deputy superintendent of public instruction and the state’s first education innovation officer. Gill starts April 1.

Gill is replacing Andy Dey, whose contract the board voted unanimously to not renew after several complaints were filed against him by 4J teachers.

Gill says in a statement, “I’m looking forward to connecting with staff, families and community to support all of our students in Eugene 4J. This is an amazing district with an incredibly diverse and talented staff.”

He continues that he believes, together with the community, “I believe we can build partnership and trust as we work together to secure 4J’s future as one of Oregon’s premier school districts — ensuring equitable access to a quality education for each child we serve.”

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

4J board Chair Maya Rabasa says of Gill’s hire that his “experience and values mirror the community’s desire for someone who can unify, uplift and lead the district with integrity and transparency.”

She writes in an email, “As you know from his time in Bethel, Colt Gill is an exemplary leader in education, with nearly three decades of experience across various roles in Oregon’s educational system. Throughout his career he has made a tangible impact not only in Lane County, but throughout Oregon.”

Rabasa says that Gill’s recent tenure as deputy superintendent of public instruction, “coupled with his deep roots in Eugene, positions him uniquely to lead the district effectively.”

In a press release announcing Gill’s hire, the district writes, “This decision comes after a mutual separation agreement with outgoing superintendent Andy Dey, whom we thank for his long service to Eugene 4J as an educator and administrator.”

Dey was under investigation for retaliation and discrimination against a middle school teacher. The investigation was not disclosed until Eugene Weekly reported on the allegations in January. The board refused to confirm there was an investigation, but on Feb. 21, the board voted unanimously to reprimand an unnamed school employee for retaliation. EW reported at the time that Dey was the target of reprimand.

South Eugene High School science teacher Julie Stewart later filed a complaint against Dey for kissing her on the cheek without her consent at a school function less than two weeks after the Eugene school board reprimanded Dey for retaliating against the middle-school teacher.

Of Gill, Rabasa writes, “We are proud to bring a leader of his caliber to our district who has led successful initiatives in improving graduation rates, advocating for equitable education, and implementing innovative programs.”

4J will have a special virtual board meeting 6 pm March 22 to approve Gill’s contract. It’s open to the public at https://icecast.4j.lane.edu/board, via Zoom Webinar at https://4J-lane-edu.zoom.us/j/91225128314 and live broadcast on KRVM 1280-AM and 98.7 FM.