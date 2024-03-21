If you’re an old-head hippie, still fighting the good fight against the establishment, then you know all about Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters and their electric Kool-Aid bus trip across America. Today, the apostles of Kesey memorialize the psychedelic crusade across America on the 60th anniversary of the group’s famous 1964 summer trip with a performance by The Garcia Project at WOW Hall. Kesey’s court of jesters, the Merry Pranksters — aboard their psychedelically painted 1939 International Harvester school bus “Furthur” — once drove coast to coast handing out LSD and proselytizing about the imminent hippie movement. For two nights, March 22 and 23, ticket holders can experience the trip as it was, complete with many of the original pranksters — speaking, performing and even (you guessed it) being pranksters. No good trip is complete without a psychedelic soundtrack. Thus on both nights, not a Grateful Dead Tribute band, The Garcia Project will be performing a full and classic Jerry Garcia Band setlist dating all the way from the early ’60s to the late ’90s. For fans of Garcia who never had the chance to hear them live, or for someone wanting to revisit a classic show — The Garcia Project delivers.

Merry Pranksters 60th Anniversary Celebration with The Garcia Project is 7 pm, March 22 and 23 at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. Tickets are $25 per night for all ages and $20 for a VIP two-night deal at WowHall.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP