Speaking Of The Devil, An Authentic Voice

From the start — cutting her teeth singing in bars in her native Arkansas and throughout the Deep South — country music star Ashley McBryde has maintained what a reviewer for The Tennessean notes is a “deeply entrenched, unflinching, blue-collar honesty as her trademark brand.” She’s now a member of the Grand Ole Opry, but the brand remains, and the incredibly talented singer-songwriter makes a stop in Eugene March 22 for “The Devil I Know Tour” at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. The tour is in support of McBryde’s 2023 album of the same name, her fourth studio album. That album includes hit singles “The Devil I Know,” “Single at the Same Time,” “Learned to Lie” and “Light On in the Kitchen,” a beautiful song that celebrates girl empowerment from the eyes of a mother. These songs don’t disappoint. The authentic lyrics — the music website SPIN calls McBryde “the genre’s smartest lyricist” — speak from the heart and with both feet planted firmly on the ground. This should be a fun concert.

Ashley McBryde, with guest Kasey Tyndall, plays 8 pm Friday, March 22, at the Hult Center. Tickets start at $35 at HultCenter.org.

