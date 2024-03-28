Photo courtesy of 03Greedy / HellaGreedy.com

03 Greedo at WOW

L.A. rapper comes to Eugene on his Hella Greedy Tour.

Music by Faheem KhanPosted on

Go check out L.A. rapper 03 Greedo at WOW Hall this Saturday. After receiving a 20-year prison sentence in Texas for drug trafficking in 2018 — just as his career was blowing up — 03 Greedo continued to work on his craft releasing new projects throughout his time in incarceration. Known for his mixtapes, he was released after about five years and his rhymes offer a wide perspective into his personal struggles as well as his struggles within the music industry, which can be relatable for up-and-coming creatives today. Since his early release on parole in 2023, Greedo has been on the Hella Greedy Tour. 

Doors open for The Hella Greedy Tour at 7 pm March 30 at the WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30 general admission, $35 day of show and $200 VIP meet and greet.