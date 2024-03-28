Go check out L.A. rapper 03 Greedo at WOW Hall this Saturday. After receiving a 20-year prison sentence in Texas for drug trafficking in 2018 — just as his career was blowing up — 03 Greedo continued to work on his craft releasing new projects throughout his time in incarceration. Known for his mixtapes, he was released after about five years and his rhymes offer a wide perspective into his personal struggles as well as his struggles within the music industry, which can be relatable for up-and-coming creatives today. Since his early release on parole in 2023, Greedo has been on the Hella Greedy Tour.

Doors open for The Hella Greedy Tour at 7 pm March 30 at the WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $30 general admission, $35 day of show and $200 VIP meet and greet.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP