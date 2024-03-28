April 1 News briefs

CAMPUS NEWS

UO on Drugs and Alcohol

The school seeks to raise awareness among faculty about drinking on campus

By Bentley Freeman

Recent news stories about drugs at University of Oregon student parties have led the school to examine its general campus policy on drugs and alcohol.

Eugene Weekly recently attended a meeting of UO department heads in regard to the school’s long-standing policy. One tenured UO professor said he was surprised to read there was in fact a policy, and questioned his fellow department heads: “You guys do this sober?”

Phil Knight’s New Frat

Nike wants to ‘Just do it’ on the UO campus with Greek Life and Phil Delt

By Eliza Aronson

From the Knight Library to the law school to the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, as well as Phil Knight’s vast influence on University of Oregon sports, the UO campus is decorated with the Knight name.

Knight has announced he is now moving into Greek life, investing $3 million into founding a new fraternity, Phil Delt. Asked what the third Greek letter would be, Knight says enigmatically, via a Nike spokesperson, “You are remembered for the rules you break.”

Knight says every pledge will be given a red Solo cup emblazoned, “Just Phil it.”

CITY/ COUNTY NEWS

PeaceHealth to Close RiverBend ER

The hospital plans to send patients to Florence and rename its Springfield location

By Bentley Freeman

PeaceHealth announced that as of April 1 it intends to close the emergency room at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend.

The health care organization said in a press release that this is a cost saving measure, and “This is the last one, we promise.”

PeaceHealth said it will send emergencies to its Florence location, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, and will rename the Springfield hospital PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical De-Centered RiverBend.

Eugene Emeralds Stadium Secures a New Location

Eugene Water and Electric Board’s riverfront location is ground zero for the new baseball stadium

By Emerson Brady

After months of debate over the location for a new Eugene Emeralds stadium, Lane County and the city of Eugene found a solution. On April 1, the city will demolish the Eugene Water and Electric Board riverfront building.

“I don’t know how I didn’t think of this,” Eugene Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides says. “It’s swapping out one community need for another.”

Eugene had previously purchased the EWEB building for a City Hall, but according to outgoing Mayor Lucy Vinis, “We have gone this long without a City Hall and nobody really noticed.”

Benavides, known for his ability to generate publicity for projects like the Ems’ “Exploding Whale” alternative identity, says the team plans to train ducks to retrieve fly balls that wind up in the river.

Illustration by Chelsea Lovejoy

STATEWIDE NEWS

Tina Kotek Takes a ‘Trip’ to Lane County

The governor dabbles in mushrooms and salvia on her last stop of the Oregon Listening Tour

By Emerson Brady

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek visited 36 counties across the state to try and garner a better understanding of her constituents on her recent Oregon Listening Tour. However, when it came to Lane County, Kotek met with criticism for not really understanding Eugene, so she agreed to a personalized tour led by Eugene’s SLUG queens.

Kotek started her day microdosing shrooms before heading over to the Eugene Saturday Market to look at the glassware and participate in the drum circle at the Free Speech Plaza.

The governor doesn’t remember much after that, but says she smells like skunk and feels “more aligned” and “connected” to the people of Eugene in a way she never has before.