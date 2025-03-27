Trump announces plan to annex Oregon

Posted 2025-04-01
President Donald Trump announced his plan this week to annex Oregon, telling reporters at a press conference delivered from the front seat of a Tesla truck that he only just found out Oregon exists. “I knew there must be something above Democrat-led California,” he said, but he assumed it was Canada.
Later that day, Trump reshared an AI-generated video of Trump-Oregon, with gold-plated streets and a Trump Tower over the Eugene skyline. In a caption, Trump said, “Portland’s had its day, but it listened to those crazy left-liberal extremists,” and is now its own country. Oregon-Canada would be the 52nd state, or maybe the 53rd state if you count Greenland, Trump’s post said.