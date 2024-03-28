They launch themselves from the ropes and fly directly to their opponents. They contort their bodies in ways that your eyes can’t believe, and which you might say, “That has to hurt.” They take the ring with garish costumes and stage names like Shytala, Periquito, Octagoncito, Mini Abismo, Chico Timido and more. It’s Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling! Baddest Lil’ Show, and the national traveling show makes a stop in Eugene at the Lane Events Center. There is flair to the show — after all, this is pro wrestling, and the showdowns are drama-filled, to be sure. But this is not a sideshow, either. The Dwarfanators’ roster is full of athletes who make gravity-defying moves and whose dedication to the sport, and to entertaining fans, is a tribute to the long history of pro wrestling. And pro wrestling for little people has gained mainstream traction with “Big Little Brawlers,” which made its debut on the Discovery Channel early this year and focuses on the Micro Wrestling Federation. The Dwarfanators website says, “We passionately showcase the Mini Luchadores from Mexico, masters of high-flying aerial moves and death-defying maneuvers.” See what the excitement is about March 29.

Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling! Baddest Lil’ Show! is 7 pm Friday, March 29, at the Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. Ticket information is at Dwarfanators.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP