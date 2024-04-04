The Majesty Of A Powwow 

It is a sacred space, the dance area at powwows, and a wonderful sight for spectators. Native Americans wearing bold, majestic regalia, some holding their tribal flags, take to the floor to represent their nations, all dancing or marching to the relentless and heartfelt beat of the drums. The annual Native American Student Association’s Lane Powwow returns to Lane Community College April 6 with two grand entries. This is a significant cultural gathering in the Pacific Northwest, NASA organizers emphasize, attracting participants and spectators from the region. Participants at this year’s celebration include Bad Soul, a popular drummer at powwows throughout the West Coast, as the host drum, and the Soaring Hawk Singers as the honor drum. Megan Van Pelt is the head woman dancer and Sam Riding In is the head male dancer. Nick Sixkiller is the master of ceremonies while Anthony Quenelle serves as the arena director. Besides traditional drum and dance performances, Lane Powwow also features vendor booths showcasing Native American art, crafts, frybread, other food options and books. Also, there will be a salmon dinner cooked over an open fire between the two grand entries. Organizers note that the LCC powwow has helped foster and grow Native American enrollment at the school, from just 50 students in 1991 to now more than 500 students who self-identify as Native American.

The Native American Student Association presents the annual Lane Powwow Saturday, April 6 with grand entries at noon and 7 pm inside the LCC gymnasium, 4000 E. 30th Avenue. A salmon dinner cooked over an open fire is 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the LCC Longhouse. More information is at Lanecc.edu, search “powwow.” FREE.

