‘Thinking Outside The Box’

For 11 years, innovation has been paving the way out of homelessness through cost-effective shelter and support. Community Supported Shelters (CSS) hosts its Annual Celebration and Silent Auction April 18 at Unitarian Universalist Church. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and dessert while browsing the art created and sold by unhoused individuals in the CSS program. And all art sales go to those individuals. Bid on a variety of auction items donated by local businesses. You can “talk to staff about any of our new programs including our new emergency weather protocols,” says Amanda Lang, CSS Communications and Development Associate. “You can get the behind-the-scenes of how we provided resources and basic needs and services to all 14 of our Safe Spot communities during the January winter ice storm.” In addition to the interactive station, listen to live music from folksy staff members who call themselves the CSS Songbirds alongside Sandy and Percy Franklin. Mellinda Poor and her band Sunday Peach, a rock trio, will also perform. People “should expect to have a lot of fun and learn a lot about community-supported shelters,” says Pujita Mayeda, CSS Development Manager.

CSS Annual Celebration and Silent Auction is 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Avenue. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 per table available at CommunitySupportedShelters.org, 541-683-0836 or in person at 1160 Grant Street.

